US conducted more than 1 million COVID19 coronavirus tests so far, says President Donald Trump

Washington: The United States has performed over one million coronavirus tests so far, said President Donald Trump during White House news conference on Tuesday (March 31,2020).

"Today, we reached a historic milestone in our war against coronavirus. Over 1 million Americans have now been tested, more than any other country by far, not even close," said Trump

Stressing on the need to fight the virus bravely, Trump said that the future of US depends on its citizens now and everyone has got a very important role to play during the pandemic.

LIVE: Press Briefing with Coronavirus Task Force https://t.co/MLnQHuBDwj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 30, 2020

Trump asserted, ''Our future is our own hand and the choice we make will determine our fate,'' adding, ''everyone has a role to play, everyone can make the difference.''

He also said that the next 30 days are very vital for the country and we can get back to our normal life if we stand strong and dedicated.

Followed by Trump's speech, US Health Secretary Alex Azar said that approximately 100,000 samples are tested for coronavirus daily and he also praised President Trump for his leadership during the crisis situation.

United States has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases till date making it the most affected country due to the deadly virus. The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the United States reached 163,807 and the death toll has reached 2828, according to Johns Hopkins University data on 8 am IST.

The worldwide tally of coronavirus COVID-19 deaths reached 37,638 with 784,314 positive cases.