US Confirms 14 American Deaths, Hostages In Israel; Calls Hamas Attack 'Sheer Evil'

Washington: The United States has strongly condemned the recent attacks in Israel, labelling them as "sheer evil" and emphasizing Hamas' purpose to target Jews, according to President Joe Biden. The attacks have claimed the lives of over 1,000 individuals in Israel, including at least 14 American citizens. President Biden expressed his outrage at the brutal acts committed by Hamas, describing them as "pure unadulterated evil."

Addressing the nation from the White House, President Biden recounted the horrific details of the attacks, including parents attempting to shield their children and the senseless killings of innocent civilians, including young people attending a peaceful musical festival. The President reiterated that Hamas' avowed goal is to kill Jews, emphasizing the depth of evil in their actions.

President Biden spoke following his third conversation in four days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outlining the military assistance the US will provide to support Israel's defense against these aggressions. Netanyahu had earlier conveyed that Israel, although not initiating the conflict, is resolute in ending it, highlighting the brutality imposed on his nation.

President Biden emphasized the strengthened security measures around "centres of Jewish life" within the US, denouncing hate and ensuring the safety of the Jewish community. He also acknowledged that American citizens are among those held captive by Hamas, directing efforts to share intelligence and deploy experts for their safe release.

In addition to President Biden's response, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III emphasized unequivocal support for Israel's right to self-defence and cautioned against escalating the conflict.

Antony Blinken will travel to Israel: US

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to travel to Israel and Jordan, demonstrating the US commitment to engaging directly with key stakeholders and expressing condolences for the victims of the terrorist attacks. The visit aims to bolster Israel's security and reaffirm unwavering US support for its right to defend itself against aggression.