US dispatches two Air Force planes with oxygen cylinders, other COVID-19 supplies for India

New Delhi: The United States in their continued effort to help India in the latter’s fight against the novel coronavirus has dispatched military aircraft with medical equipment.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin posted a video on microblogging site Twitter of one of the aircraft on the runway of a US Air Force base just before it took off for India.

He wrote: “Right now, a C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III are en route to India from Travis Air Force base. They’re carrying oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters. Thanks to USAID for the supplies & to all involved in the effort.”

Right now, a @usairforce C-5M Super Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster III are en route to India from @Travis60AMW. They’re carrying oxygen cylinders/regulators, rapid diagnostic kits, N95 masks, and pulse oximeters. Thanks to @USAID for the supplies & to all involved in the effort. pic.twitter.com/awtUFrT30D — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 29, 2021

On Wednesday, the US had announced that it was sending more than $100 million in supplies to India, days after US President Joe Biden promised to step up assistance.

The first shipment includes 960,000 rapid tests, which can detect Covid in 15 minutes, and 1 lakh N95 masks for frontline health workers, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said.