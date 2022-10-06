US: DISTURBING! CCTV footage of INDIAN origin family kidnapped at gunpoint, later found DEAD- WATCH

USA: The California police released a CCTV footage showing the kidnapping of an Indian-origin family in Merced County. The four members of the family, including an eight-month-old child, were Thursday found dead. In the video released, the victims were seen taken at gunpoint, and with bound hands.

According to the video, released by the Sheriff's office, the two brothers Jasdeep Singh and Amandeep Singh arrived at their business before 9am. They arrive at nine minutes apart. Jasdeep encountered a man who had a trash bag but the man seemed to have pulled out a firearm. In the video after some time, Jasdeep and Amandeep can be seen coming out with their hands tied at the back. A gunman escorts them. The gunman again enters the business and takes Jasleen who is seen carrying the baby.

Meanwhile, the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) in a press release on Thursday strongly condemned the killings. “Killing and attacking on the members of Sikh community is becoming a daily crimes against the Sikhs in one or the other corner of the United States," it said, further urging the governments of India and the United States to take immediate steps the stop the killing and attacks on the Sikh community.

ये ख़बर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं पीड़ितों के परिवारों के साथ दुख साझा करता हूं... साथ ही केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री @DrSJaishankar से इस मामले की उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराने की अपील करता हूं। https://t.co/SFMuRBn4Q0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 6, 2022

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the killing of the four Indian-origin persons and demanded a high-level probe into the matter. "Brutal kidnapping & murder of 8 mnt old Aroohi, her parents & uncle Amandeep Singh is a matter of shock & concern for Pbis worldwide. I urge @DrSJaishankar to take up issue of safety & security of Indians with US admin even as I extend my deep condolences with bereaved family,” said Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in a tweet.