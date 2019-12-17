हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

US Donald Trump poised to sign massive government spending bill: White House

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump supports massive US government spending plans hammered out by Congress this week.

US Donald Trump poised to sign massive government spending bill: White House

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump supports massive US government spending plans hammered out by Congress this week and plans to sign the $1.4 trillion budget bill into law, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.

"He`s very happy with what he`s learned the final contents are expected to be in the spending bill, and he`s pleased to sign it," Conway told reporters at the White House. The Republican president`s signature would avert a partial shutdown of the federal government when funds run out on Saturday and avoid a messy, year-end budget battle with US lawmakers that would interrupt government services.

But it would continue Washington`s cycle of last-minute massive omnibus spending bills that are only agreed upon when critical deadlines loom instead of appropriating funds ahead of time on a regular schedule.

Congress must still pass the legislation, which was put together during weeks of negotiations between leading lawmakers and the Trump administration and would fund government programs through September 30, 2020.

