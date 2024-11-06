US Elections 2024: Republicans Gain Control Of Senate

Washington DC: The Republican party has gained the majority in the US Senate, as counting is underway for the presidential elections.

According to the current projections, Republicans have 51 seats in the 100-member upper house of US Congress, while Democrats have 42.

Notably, 28 seats held by Democrats and 38 seats held by Republicans didn't go to polls this time.

The total of 538 electoral votes in the US College comprises 435 House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats and 3 seats from Washington DC.

Along with the 435 seats of the lower house, 34 seats of the US Senate also went to polls. The entire House of Representatives will be re-elected, while one-third of the Senate will be renewed.

Meanwhile, according to the current projections of the presidential race called by Politico, Donald Trump is projected to win 230 electoral votes and Kamala Harris 210.

In the House of Representatives -- where the Grand Old Party (GOP) had a narrow majority till now -- Republicans are ahead with 178 seats, while Democrats have 146.

Harris and Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House. Vice President Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president in US history.

The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump has won the first battleground state of North Carolina.