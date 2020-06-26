US F-22 Raptors intercept Russian Ilyushin IL-38 spy and anti-submarine warfare aircraft near Alaska

F-22 Raptor fighter jets of the United States of America intercepted Russian spy planes near its airspace for the fifth time in June on Thursday (June 25, 2020). The aerial intercept was carried out when two Russian Ilyushin IL-38 maritime patrol aircraft and anti-submarine warfare aircraft were tracked entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) launched its F-22 Raptors and KC-135 Stratotanker to stop the Russian IL-38s from moving closer to the US airspace. According to NORAD, the Russian IL-38s came within 50 miles (80.46 kilometres) of Unimak Island along the Aleutian island chain, near Alaska.

The Russian aircraft flew for almost four hours in the ADIZ before they returned as the F-22s kept a close eye on them. According to NORAD, the Russian IL-38s flew only "in international airspace and at no time did the aircraft enter the United States or Canadian sovereign airspace".

"For the fifth time this month, NORAD has demonstrated our readiness and ability to defend the homeland by intercepting Russian military aircraft entering our ADIZ. The mission assurance measures we are taking to protect our people ensure we are meeting the challenges and operating through the COVID-19 environment to defend our nations, just as NORAD forces have for more than 60 years," NORAD Commander General O’Shaughnessy said in a tweet.

There was no response from the Russian military or Ministry of Defense till the filing of this report.

Earlier, the US F-22s were launched on June 17 after two formations of Russian Tupolev Tu-95 nuclear bombers were seen approaching the US airspace. While the US F-22s were supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System in their intercept mission, the first Russian formation had two Tu-95 bombers, two Sukhoi Su-35 fighters and an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft while the second one comprised of two Tu-95s and an A-50.