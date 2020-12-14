US First Lady Melania Trump fuels rumors of White House exit after taking this decision

It seems that US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have decided to settle down in Florida after they exit the White House in a few weeks.

A source tells Page Six that Melania recently visited Pine Crest school, located in Fort Lauderdale, which is close to Mar-a-Lago.

The tuition fee at this school is USD 35,150 for grades nine through twelve. The guardians will also have to submit personal and business tax returns for enrollment.

Ariana Grande, Bethenny Frankel, and Kelsey Grammer are alumni of this prestigious school.

A source recently told People that Melania is searching for the best school for her 14-year-old son Barron.

“They have looked all over Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for just the right place. There are several options, and they will decide soon,” the source said.

Barron currently studies in Class 9 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in a DC suburb.

It is to be noted that Donald and Melania changed their official address from NYC to Florida in 2019.

Sources tell Page Six that Donald Trump wants to live near Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach as he wants to use this location as his political base after leaving the White House in January.

One source said, “They are looking at schools for Barron and also looking for homes near Mar-a-Lago to purchase. The thought is they will stay at Mar-a-Lago initially after leaving the White House.”