US: Florida shooting incident leaves 2 dead, over 20 injured

Florida: Two people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries, in a shooting incident in Miami, Florida on early Sunday (May 30) morning.

According to the local police, three individuals exited an SUV and started "shooting indiscriminately into the crowd," before re-entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene. Shots were fired outside El Mula banquet hall in the early hours of Sunday.

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims," the director of the Miami-Dade police department Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, tweeted.

On Saturday, at least seven people were injured when a gunman opened fire in a tourist neighbourhood in Miami.

Gun violence in the US results in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries annually. After a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings in the US, President Joe Biden had unveiled a series of moves last month that seeks to address a scourge of gun violence he deemed a "blemish on the nation."

