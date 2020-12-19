US head nurse faints during press briefing, received COVID vaccine shot hours back

Tennessee: Tiffany Dover, a head nurse at Chattanooga Hospital in Tennessee, created a stir after she passed out during a press briefing from CHI Memorial Hospital. According to reports, the Dover was addressing media informing them that her team was among the first one to receive Pfizer-Bion Tech's coronavirus vaccine shot.

However, while taking up questions during the media interaction, she suddenly fainted and was helped out by a doctor. The incident was captured on camera. Minutes before she fainted, the head nurse was heard saying, "Sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy."

She, however, later clarified that she has a history of fainting incident and the latest reaction was not uncommon to her. "I have a history of having an over-reactive vagal response, and so with that if I have pain from anything—hangnail or if I stub my toe — I can just pass out," the head nurse said.

According to reports, the head nurse is now feeling better.

The US FDA has authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for the prevention of coronavirus disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. A day after the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, President Donald Trump announced that the US will start rolling out the vaccine in less than 24 hours. He also asserted that he had made sure that this vaccine would be free to all Americans.

