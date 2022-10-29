US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked with hammer; intruder had screamed, 'Where is Nancy?'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi`s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer on Friday morning in their home in San Francisco. The attacker was a male assailant who also tried to tie up Pelosi`s husband during the attack as the attacker was waiting for Nancy to arrive home, CNN reported citing sources. The assailant was saying he was "waiting for Nancy," stated the police.CNN reported quoting a well-briefed source who further said that the perpetrator confronted the speaker`s husband in their San Francisco home shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" According to a statement released by the Democratic speaker`s office Paul Pelosi, 82, is currently hospitalized and is expected to make recovery.

Pelosi flying back to be with her husband

Speaker Pelosi is flying back to San Francisco with her family to be with her husband, according to a source familiar told CNN on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in an official statement condemned the attack against Paul Pelosi and said that the prayers are with Speaker Pelosi`s whole family. She further stated that US President Biden is also praying for Paul Pelosi and also had a morning call with House Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack.

Joe Biden condemns attack

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi`s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family`s desire for privacy be respected," the official statement read.

Analysts question lack of security outside home

The US speaker is second in line to become the US President after the Vice President in case the President is incapacitated. Analysts are saying that given the fact that Pelosi is second in the order of succession it is strange that her house had no security and an intruder could enter her San Francisco house without any trouble.