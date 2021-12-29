US lifts travel restrictions on 8 south African countries despite record COVID-19 cases

Washington: US President Joe Biden has signed a proclamation on Tuesday rescinding a previous order that restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa in the hopes of containing the now-widespread Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The highly contagious strain, which now accounts for the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in the US, was first detected by scientists in South Africa in late November. President Biden quickly restricted travel by non-US citizens from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi in response.

US President Joe Biden revokes Proclamation 10315; lifts travel restrictions on 8 Southern African countries - Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho and Malawi: White House (file pic) pic.twitter.com/soggDMHGoN — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

In his proclamation on Tuesday, Biden said the restrictions "are no longer necessary to protect the public health" and will be lifted after midnight on December 31.

"In light of these changed circumstances, and based on the recommendation of the CDC, I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to revoke Proclamation 10315. The travel restrictions imposed by that proclamation are no longer necessary to protect the public health," said Biden in his presidential proclamation on Tuesday.

Importantly, scientific experts have determined that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are protected against severe disease and hospitalization from the Omicron variant. Moreover, the Omicron variant has now spread to more than 100 countries, and it is prevalent in the United States," proclamation added.

In particular, the CDC has shortened the timeline for required pre-departure COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers from no more than 3 days prior to travel to no more than 1 day, said Biden.

As a result, international air travellers to the United States from all countries, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, must take a COVID-19 test within 1 day of departure and show a negative test result before they board a flight to the United States, said the Proclamation.

That requirement has strengthened the already stringent international travel protocols that my Administration has imposed, including requirements for noncitizens to be fully vaccinated, subject to limited exceptions, and for travellers to wear face masks on commercial conveyances and at United States transportation hubs, it added.

