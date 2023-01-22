topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
MASS SHOOTING

US: Mass shooting leaves over 10 dead at Chinese New Year event in California

As per reports, thousands of people visited the Chinese New Year event in LA earlier in the day. The exact death toll is not known yet.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mass shooting took place at a Chinese New Year event in LA
  • Several people died in the shooting
  • The exact number of deceased is not known yet

Trending Photos

US: Mass shooting leaves over 10 dead at Chinese New Year event in California

Los Angeles: In a horrific turn of events, a mass shooting was reported at a Chinese New Year event in California's Monterey Park, as per a Reuters report. The death toll isn't confirmed yet but the official Twitter account of Traffic News Los Angeles informed that over 10 people have died in the mass shooting. 

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park with multiple casualities, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The unfortunate shooting took place during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park today. According to reports, tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day. Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu