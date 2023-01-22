US: Mass shooting leaves over 10 dead at Chinese New Year event in California

Los Angeles: In a horrific turn of events, a mass shooting was reported at a Chinese New Year event in California's Monterey Park, as per a Reuters report. The death toll isn't confirmed yet but the official Twitter account of Traffic News Los Angeles informed that over 10 people have died in the mass shooting.

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park with multiple casualities, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

#BREAKING - MASS SHOOTING leaves 10+ DEAD at Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park. For licensing or media inquiries please contact: NewsDesk@TrafficNewsLA.com pic.twitter.com/YANjWw3FoZ — Traffic News Los Angeles | TNLA (@TrafficNewsLA) January 22, 2023

The unfortunate shooting took place during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park today. According to reports, tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day. Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)