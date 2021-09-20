हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
United States

US military training jet crashes in residential area in Texas, five injured

Two people were ejected from the plane and have been taken to local hospitals, with one person in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

US military training jet crashes in residential area in Texas, five injured
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational Image)

Houston, Sep 20 (IANS) Five people were injured after a military training jet crashed in a residential area in Lake Worth, the south-central US state of Texas, according to local media reports.

Two people were ejected from the plane and have been taken to local hospitals, with one person in critical condition and the other in serious condition, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a local media.

Another three people injured on the ground were treated and released at the scene, the report stated. The Fort Worth Police Department tweeted that two to six homes were damaged following the crash.

All fires have been extinguished, the Fort Worth Fire Department said on Twitter.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. The neighborhood is about seven miles northwest of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

United StatesUS militaryTexasPlane crash
