US Mission In Pakistan Issues Security Alert, Urges Americans To Avoid Peshawar Hotel

The US Mission to Pakistan has issued a security alert citing 'Threat to Serena Hotel' in Peshawar and has instructed the mission personnel to avoid the place till December 16.

"Based on security information received by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, U.S. Mission personnel have been instructed to avoid the Serena Hotel Peshawar located on the Khyber Road, Peshawar Golf Club, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan during the period from now through December 16, 2024", the statement from the U.S. Mission read.

"U.S. citizens are encouraged to avoid the hotel and the area around the hotel during this period and reconsider travel plans. U.S. citizens are reminded about the "Do Not Travel" Travel Advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to terrorism, dated September 10, 2024", the statement noted.

It called for American citizens to follow guidelines such as avoiding the location, exercising caution, reviewing a personal security plan, monitoring local media for updates, carrying identification and cooperating with authorities, amongst other measures.

The 'Do Not Travel' advisory by the US for Pakistan notes that for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, "Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organizations, government offices, and security forces. These groups historically have targeted both government officials and civilians.

Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and Government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel", hence it has issued a Level 4 travel advisory which notes not to travel.

The Travel Advisory by the US also says, "Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan" and notes that terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

"Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent. Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities.

Terrorists have targeted U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past", the Travel Advisory noted.