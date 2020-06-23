US Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carriers USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Nimitz conduct wargames near China's maritime border

Even as China continues to indulge in reckless adventurism along its borders with different countries including India, two aircraft carrier strike groups of the United States of America conducted a two-day wargame near China's maritime boundary in the Philippine Sea. The two Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers - USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz - strike groups commenced dual carrier flight operations in the Philippine Sea on June 21, 2020, and concluded the same a day later on June 22.

The warships and its lethal set of fighter aircraft are demonstrating "coordinated operations in international waters" to showcase the "United States’ unique capability to operate multiple carrier strike groups in close proximity". The maritime exercise saw the sailors, soldiers and aviators aboard the two USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz take part in air defense drills, sea surveillance, replenishments at sea, defensive air combat training, long-range strikes, coordinated manoeuvres and other exercises, according to a press release by the US Pacific Fleet.

"This is a great opportunity for us to train together in a complex scenario By working together in this environment, we’re improving our tactical skills and readiness in the face of an increasingly pressurized region and COVID-19," said Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, the Commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9. The USS Theodore Roosevelt is the current flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9.

Commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 Rear Admiral James Kirk called the coordinated exercise a powerful message to the USA's commitment to regional security and stability. USS Nimitz is the current flagship of Carrier Strike Group 11.

"The United States Navy has long history of operating multiple carrier strike groups as a combined force in the Pacific. Our operations demonstrate the resilience and readiness of our naval force and are a powerful message of our commitment to regional security and stability as we protect the critically important rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea for the benefit all nations," asserted Rear Admiral James Kirk.

US Navy has a long history of conducting dual carrier strike group operations in the Western Pacific including the South China Sea, East China Sea and the Philippine Sea.

“Working with Rear Admiral Kirk and Carrier Strike Group 11 during their deployment is a great opportunity for us to train on how we would operate multiple carrier strike groups in a contested environment. US aircraft carriers possess flexibility, endurance, firepower, manoeuvrability and capability unmatched in the history of warfare," added Rear Admiral Verissimo.

Apart from USS Theodore Roosevelt, CSG 9 also has guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, guided-missile destroyers from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23, USS Russell, USS Rafaela Peralta, and Carrier Air Wing 11.

USS Nimitz is accompanied by guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, which includes USS Sterett, USS Ralph Johnson and Carrier Air Wing 17 in CSG 11.

The massive military exercise is seen as a message to China which has been sending out its warships and combat aircraft on patrols in the disputed waters of the region. China has also been involved in a long and brutal standoff with India along the Line of Actual Control.

Soon after the US aircraft carriers reached the Philippine Sea, China issued a warning claiming that the People’s Liberation Army had 'carrier-killing' weapons like the DF-21D and DF-26 anti-ship ballistic missiles in its arsenal. The DF-26 with its 4000-kilometre range can hit US bases in Guam with thermonuclear and conventional warheads.