US NSA Jake Sullivan Urges Bangladesh o Protect Human Rights Amid Hindu Attacks

Amid rising international concern over large-scale attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with the interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to protecting human rights and promoting religious harmony in the troubled South Asian nation. “Both leaders expressed their commitment to respecting and protecting the human rights of all people, regardless of religion,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Sullivan thanked Yunus for his leadership during challenging times and reiterated the United States' support for a stable and democratic Bangladesh. “The United States supports a prosperous, stable, and democratic Bangladesh, and offers continued assistance in addressing the challenges it faces,” the White House added.

This conversation comes less than a month before President Joe Biden transfers power to Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Indian American Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar has been vocal about the issue, urging the White House to address the killings of Hindus and destruction of temples in Bangladesh. “The United States has a storied history of championing the oppressed, and this issue should be no different,” Thanedar said last week at the US Capitol. He emphasized the need for Bangladesh to rebuild on principles of equality and justice.

HinduACTion, an advocacy group, has reported ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including temple burnings, killings, and assaults on priests and community leaders.

Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduACTion, accused Yunus of failing to control extremist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami, which he claimed are behind the violence. “It is incumbent upon our current administration and the upcoming one to impose sanctions on Bangladesh,” Chakrabarti said.

He also proposed the creation of autonomous zones for religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, to ensure their safety. “We must chart a clear path for the safety of the 15 million Hindus in Bangladesh,” he added.