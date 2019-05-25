close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Japan

US President Donald Trump arrives in Japan for ceremonial visit as trade tensions loom

The United States is in the middle of an expensive trade war with China in protest against Beijing`s treatment of U.S. companies, and tensions with Japan and the European Union over trade are simmering

US President Donald Trump arrives in Japan for ceremonial visit as trade tensions loom
Image Credits: Reuters

Tokyo: U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, landed in Japan on Saturday on a largely ceremonial visit meant to showcase strong ties with Tokyo even as trade tensions loom.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will treat Trump to an imperial banquet and front row seats at a sumo tournament during the trip, which lasts through Tuesday.

The two men share a warm relationship, which the Japanese leader aims to emphasize as Washington mulls tariffs on Japanese auto exports that the Trump administration views as a potential national security threat.

The United States is in the middle of an expensive trade war with China in protest against Beijing`s treatment of U.S. companies, and tensions with Japan and the European Union over trade are simmering.

Trump and Abe are expected to discuss trade during talks on Monday, but officials have played down the possibility of a deal during the visit.

Trump will become the first foreign leader to be received by new Japanese Emperor Naruhito since he inherited the throne earlier this month. He made clear during an impromptu news conference on Thursday that he was flattered by the invitation.

"Prime Minister Abe said to me, very specifically, `You are the guest of honor.` There`s only one guest of honor ... I`m the guest of honor at the biggest event that they`ve had in over 200 years," Trump said. "So it`s a great thing. And we get along very well with Japan. I get along very well with the Prime Minister."

After his arrival, Trump was due to meet with business leaders before retiring.

Live TV

On Sunday, Trump and Abe are expected to play golf and attend a sumo match. On Monday, they will discuss North Korea`s nuclear and missile programs in addition to trade.

A medium-strength earthquake hit eastern Japan, causing buildings to shake in Tokyo, hours before Trump`s arrival.

The epicentre was southern Chiba, southeast of the capital, the prefecture where Trump is due to play golf on Sunday.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Tags:
JapanUS President Doanld TrumpJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Next
Story

Cyril Ramaphosa takes oath as South Africa's President

Must Watch

PT6M51S

News 50: Watch Top 50 news of the hour