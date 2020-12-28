US President Donald Trump calls Melania 'the greatest of all time' but has this regret

US President Donald Trump has slammed US fashion magazines for ignoring his wife Melania Trump and not giving a single front page cover while he has been the president of the US.

Trump posted a tweet on Friday calling the First Lady "the greatest of all time," while retweeting a Breitbart post that said "elitist snobs in the fashion press" were ostracizing the "most elegant First Lady in American history."

"Fake News!," Trump added.

Trump fans have frequently raised objetions over Melania's absence from front page cover and have often accused the US press of favouring liberals by granting Michelle Obama, former president Barack Obama wife, 12 magazine covers in her two terms as First Lady.

"If you need any further proof of the shameless bias of the liberal mainstream media, the most stunning First Lady in American history has never graced our nation's major style magazine covers," US actor and Trump supporter James Woods tweeted in February 2020.

It is to be noted that many famous fashion magazines in the US have taken a political stance after Trump came to power in 2016, including Vogue.

In an April 2019 interview with CNN, Vogue editor Anna Wintour said: "You have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view."

Earlier in February, Melania was slammed by Vogue readers and magazine publishers over comments she made during a leaked private phone call about Wintour's decision to allow singer Beyoncé guest-edit an issue of the magazine."Anna gave the September issue of Vogue cover - complete, complete, complete, everything - to Beyoncé," the First Lady said on the July 2018 call, leaked to NBC.

"She hired Black photographer. And it's the first Black photographer ever doing cover of Vogue," Melania said.