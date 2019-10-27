US President Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, lights lamps

US President Donald Trump on Sunday celebrated Diwali at White House in Washington. Trump took to twitter and posted a video of him lighting diyas. "As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali," Trump tweeted.

As Diwali commences, @FLOTUS Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

In an official statement, the US president said, "For many Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the United States and around the globe, this sacred period is an opportunity to commemorate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

"Throughout this holy time, members of these faiths engage in prayer, light diyas and lanterns, and partake in traditional feasts and other festivities with friends and family," added the statement.

The US president noted in his statement that the celebration of Diwali throughout America was an important reminder of the "significance of one of our Nation’s core tenetsreligious liberty".

"My Administration will continue to defend the rights enshrined in our Constitution that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs and conscience. We pray that this year’s observance brings love, joy, and eternal peace," Trump remarked.

It may be recalled that Trump had celebrated Diwali in his Oval Office in 2018 with a ceremonial lighting of the diya (lamp).