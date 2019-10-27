close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, lights lamps

US President Donald Trump took to twitter and posted a video of him lighting diyas and said, 'As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali.'

US President Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at White House, lights lamps

US President Donald Trump on Sunday celebrated Diwali at White House in Washington. Trump took to twitter and posted a video of him lighting diyas. "As Diwali commences, Melania and I wish those observing the Festival of Lights a blessed and happy celebration! Happy Diwali," Trump tweeted.

In an official statement, the US president said, "For many Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the United States and around the globe, this sacred period is an opportunity to commemorate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

"Throughout this holy time, members of these faiths engage in prayer, light diyas and lanterns, and partake in traditional feasts and other festivities with friends and family," added the statement.

The US president noted in his statement that the celebration of Diwali throughout America was an important reminder of the "significance of one of our Nation’s core tenetsreligious liberty".

"My Administration will continue to defend the rights enshrined in our Constitution that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs and conscience. We pray that this year’s observance brings love, joy, and eternal peace," Trump remarked.

It may be recalled that Trump had celebrated Diwali in his Oval Office in 2018 with a ceremonial lighting of the diya (lamp).

Tags:
Donald TrumpDiwaliUnited StatesWhite House
Next
Story

Islamic State leader Baghdadi killed in Syria by US forces: Report

Must Watch

PT10M6S

The swearing-in ceremony of 'Haryana Government 2.0' will begin shortly