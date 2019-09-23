close

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump may attend India's first NBA match in Mumbai

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced in December 2018 that the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play in two preseason games on October 4 and 5 in Mumbai.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has said that very soon India will have access to another world class American product – NBA basketball. He has also dropped hints that he would be interested to attend India's first NBA match in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering at NRG Stadium during the Howdy Modi, Trump said, "Next week thousands of people will gather in Mumbai to watch the first ever NBA basketball game in India,"

In a jovial tone Trump added, "Am I invited Mr PM. Haha. I may come, be careful, I may come,"

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced in December 2018 that the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings will play in two preseason games on October 4 and 5 in Mumbai.

 

