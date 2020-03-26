US President Donald Trump slams 'unfair' WHO for siding with China on coronavirus COVID-19

Launching a scathing attack on World Health Organization (WHO), US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 25) said that the global health body has "very much" sided with China on coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Calling the WHO's approach 'unfair', President Trump claimed that people across the world are unahppy with the WHO for this approach towards China.

The US President made the statements while responding to a question by Republican Senator Marco Rubio that the WHO showed "favouritism" to China.

Congressman Michael McCaul has also raised question over the integrity of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying "that there were several red flags in his past with respect to his relationship with China."

"It (WHO) has been very very much sided with China. A lot of people are not happy about it. I think there is certainly a lot of talk that it's been very unfair. I think that a lot of people feel that it's been very unfair," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

Congressman Greg Steube also slammed the WHO, calling it a mouthpiece for China during the coronavirus pandemic. He demanded that both China and WHO should be taken to task after the end of coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Josh Hawley also echoed similar views and said, "There need to be consequences here. WHO has sided with China Communist Party against the world in this pandemic."

Meanwhile, Ghebreyesus on Wednesday remarked that a lockdown, which is being implemented by India and many other countries to curb the spread of coronavirus, will not be enough to eradicate the deadly virus.

"To slow the spread of Covid-19, many countries introduced "lockdown" measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the novel coronavirus. You have created a second window of opportunity," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.