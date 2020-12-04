हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

US President-elect Joe Biden asks infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to join his COVID-19 team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday asked the top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to join his administration and to lead his team of medical advisers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President-elect Joe Biden asks infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to join his COVID-19 team

Washington DC: US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday asked the top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to join his administration and to lead his team of medical advisers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci is a member of the US President Donald Trump administration`s Coronavirus Task Force, which is responsible for coordinating efforts to fight the virus.Biden told CNN in an interview that he met with Fauci earlier and asked him to continue to hold the position of director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and to serve as his Chief Medical Adviser on the coronavirus response team.

Besides this, President-elect Biden also plans to call on Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office.

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we`ll see a significant reduction" in COVID-19 infections, Biden said. Under the current US administration, Fauci and Donald Trump`s ideas have clashed on several occasions over issues concerning the pandemic. 

In October, Fauci told The Washington Post that the US needs to change to make an "abrupt change" in public health practices and behaviours, revealing that the frequency of the COVID task force`s meeting has come down.

The US continues to the worst country by the pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 14,086,016 COVID-19 cases in the country and 275,550 deaths due to the virus.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusJoe BidenAnthony Fauci
Next
Story

UK rushed approval of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M13S

DNA: What are the demands of farmers?