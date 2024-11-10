Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818066https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-president-elect-trump-forms-committee-ahead-of-january-2025-inauguration-2818066.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

US President-Elect Trump Forms Committee Ahead Of January 2025 Inauguration

Trump secured a second term in the White House after winning the US presidential election on November 5.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 07:21 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US President-Elect Trump Forms Committee Ahead Of January 2025 Inauguration Image: ANI

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday (local time) the formation of an inaugural committee, which would plan and celebrate his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Trump secured a second term in the White House after winning the US presidential election on November 5, marking a significant comeback following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

"President Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States, today announced the formation of Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, Inc., a 501(c)(4) organization that will plan inaugural events. The work done by this official entity will be Co-Chaired by longtime friends and supporters of President Trump, Steve Witkoff and Senator Kelly Loeffler," Trump said in a statement.

"On Election Night, we made history and I have the extraordinary honour of having been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to tens millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda," he said.

"The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honour this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation," he added.

Trump said the committee would be a kick-off to his administration.

"This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again. Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped on history and tradition, and then get to work to achieve the most incredible future for our people, restoring strength, success, and common sense to the Oval Office," he said.

The inauguration is organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) and will include events such as the swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, and the pass in review. Inauguration Day occurs every four years on January 20 (or January 21 if January 20 falls on a Sunday) at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK