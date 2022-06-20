US President Joe Biden falls off bicycle, says 'I'm good' - Watch

New Delhi: A video of US President Joe Biden falling off a cycle is going viral on social media. President Biden was on a Saturday morning bike ride on Saturday with his wife and First Lady Jill Biden when the incident happened. He was riding a bicycle near his beach home in the US state of Delaware. An onlooker had recorded the President cycling over to their direction and then coming to a stop after which he lost his balance and fell on the group.

In the video, shared by several social media users, the President assured everyone around him that he 'is good' after getting up.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the President expressed that he had lost his balance after his foot got stuck in the toe straps of the bike.

President Biden is "fine" after his fall and won`t require medical attention, CNN had quoted a White House official as saying. "As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine now. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family," the official said.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

