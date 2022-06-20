NewsWorld
JOE BIDEN

US President Joe Biden falls off bicycle, says 'I'm good' - Watch

US President Joe Biden was at his Rehoboth Beach home celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Jill Biden.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 04:44 PM IST
  • A video of US President Joe Biden falling off a cycle is going viral on social media
  • He was riding a bicycle near his beach home in the US state of Delaware
  • According to reports, the President expressed that he had lost his balance after his foot got stuck in the toe straps of the bike

Trending Photos

US President Joe Biden falls off bicycle, says 'I'm good' - Watch

New Delhi: A video of US President Joe Biden falling off a cycle is going viral on social media. President Biden was on a Saturday morning bike ride on Saturday with his wife and First Lady Jill Biden when the incident happened. He was riding a bicycle near his beach home in the US state of Delaware. An onlooker had recorded the President cycling over to their direction and then coming to a stop after which he lost his balance and fell on the group.

In the video, shared by several social media users, the President assured everyone around him that he 'is good' after getting up.

Watch the video here:

 

According to reports, the President expressed that he had lost his balance after his foot got stuck in the toe straps of the bike.

President Biden is "fine" after his fall and won`t require medical attention, CNN had quoted a White House official as saying. "As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine now. No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family," the official said.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

 

Joe BidenUS PresidentJoe Biden viral videoUnited States of AmericaViral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?