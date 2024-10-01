US President Joe Biden Orders US Military To Aid Israel In Taking Down Iranian Missiles
The US military has been ordered by US President Joe Biden to assist Israel in downing Iranian missiles after Iran launched large ballistic missile attack at Israel.
US President Joe Biden ordered its military to aid Israel in shooting down Iranian missiles, the White House said. A short while ago, Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah leader and Hamas official, according to the Associated Press.
