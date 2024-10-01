Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801270https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-president-joe-biden-orders-us-military-to-aid-israel-in-taking-down-iranian-missiles-2801270.html
NewsWorld
IRAN-ISRAEL WAR

US President Joe Biden Orders US Military To Aid Israel In Taking Down Iranian Missiles

The US military has been ordered by US President Joe Biden to assist Israel in downing Iranian missiles after Iran launched large ballistic missile attack at Israel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 11:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US President Joe Biden Orders US Military To Aid Israel In Taking Down Iranian Missiles

US President Joe Biden ordered its military to aid Israel in shooting down Iranian missiles, the White House said. A short while ago, Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel as retaliation for killing of Hezbollah leader and Hamas official, according to the Associated Press.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
NEWS ON ONE CLICK