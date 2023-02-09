US President Joe Biden Reacts to Voters' Concern About His Age, Reveals if He's Running for 2024 Elections

Washington: US President Joe Biden who is facing low approval ratings even from Democrats recently defended his working capabilities in relation to his age. Biden's age had always been a point of contention as his critics pointed out that his alleged health issues may affect his abilities to govern the country. In addition, the next presidential election in the US is due in 2024 and Americans are curious to know if Biden will re-run for President despite his declining popularity.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Joe Biden said that he has intentions of running for the 2024 presidential elections but the decision isn't "firm" yet. "I haven't made that decision. That's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet," he said.

Biden was also asked about how he would like to respond to voters who are concerned about his senior age (80 years). The American President said that voters should observe his performance in the State of the Union Address. "Watch me. It’s all I can say," he told PBS in the same interview.

"I would be completely thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job,” he said.

During his State of Union address on February 7, Joe Biden took a hit at the tax system and demanded companies pay their fair share of taxes.

He said, "I'm a capitalist, but pay your fair share. I think a lot of you at home agree with me and many people that, you know, the tax system is not fair. It is not fair. Look, the idea that in 2020, 55 of the largest corporations in America, the Fortune 500, made $40 billion in profits and paid zero in federal taxes. Zero? Folks, it's simply not fair."

(With agency inputs)