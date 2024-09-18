US President Joe Biden To Address UN General Assembly And Meet World Leaders In New York

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is scheduled to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City from September 23 to 25, as per an official statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

During this event, Biden will address the assembly on September 24, outlining his administration's priorities and vision. His speech will focus on fostering international cooperation to address global threats, promote economic prosperity, and uphold human rights.

In addition to his address, Biden will meet with various world leaders to discuss strategies for enhancing global security and advancing shared goals. These discussions are expected to cover a broad range of topics, including international peace efforts, global economic stability, and the protection of human rights.

The meetings reflect the ongoing commitment of the Biden administration to strengthen international partnerships and address pressing global challenges.

This visit comes shortly after President Biden's announcement of the fourth in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which he will host in Wilmington, Delaware on September 21. The summit will include leaders from Australia, India, and Japan, with a focus on reinforcing strategic cooperation among the Quad countries.

The Quad partnership--comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States--aims to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and tackle critical issues such as health security, maritime security, and climate change.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre highlighted the significance of this summit, noting that it will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington. "This will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president--a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders, and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries," Jean-Pierre said.

The summit underscores the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to the Quad, following the first-ever summit at the White House in 2021 and subsequent annual meetings.

As the next Quad Summit is scheduled to be hosted by India, the outcomes of these discussions are anticipated to further enhance the strategic alignment among Quad nations and address key regional and global issues.