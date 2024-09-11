US Presidential Debate: How Trump, Harris Cornered Each Other; Key Highlights

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a heated exchange, labelling harsh criticisms at each other. Trump labelled Harris a "Marxist" and accused her of lacking clear policy direction, while Harris countered by accusing Trump of backing an abortion ban, among other allegations. These remarks were made during a presidential debate hosted by ABC News on Tuesday. Here are the key highlights of the debate:

* Harris Criticizes Trump on Abortion

Kamala Harris linked Trump to the conservative Project 2025 and Republican efforts to restrict abortion access. Trump countered by calling this claim a lie and stating that he wouldn’t sign a national abortion ban, arguing that it should be left to the states.

* Trade Wars and China

Harris criticized Trump for inviting trade wars and accused him of selling American chips to China, helping modernize their military. Trump responded that China, not the U.S., would bear the cost of higher prices due to tariffs. He also claimed Biden’s administration continued with the tariffs he had imposed.

* Border Security

Trump attacked Harris over the border crisis, claiming millions of people were entering the U.S. each month and accusing her of destroying the country through lax immigration policies.

* War and International Conflict

Trump vowed to end conflicts, asserting it would be in America's best interest, while Harris accused him of wanting to surrender, particularly in relation to Ukraine. Harris argued that had Trump been president, Vladimir Putin would have already taken Kyiv and possibly moved on to other parts of Europe.

* Economic Policies

Harris pledged to extend tax cuts for families and small businesses while attacking Trump’s proposed tariffs as a "sales tax" on Americans. Trump denied this, calling Harris a "Marxist" and insisting that no sales tax would be implemented.

Trump had launched a personal attack on Harris, accusing her of shifting from identifying as Indian to "turning Black" in recent years. Harris’s ethnic background—her mother is Indian and her father is Jamaican—was highlighted as part of the debate over identity politics.