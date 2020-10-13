हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US Presidential election

US presidential election 2020: More than 10 million early votes registered, says study

The surge in early voting comes amid a stubborn novel coronavirus pandemic that has led to a surge of early and mail balloting, particularly among Democrats.

US presidential election 2020: More than 10 million early votes registered, says study

US voters have cast more than 10 million votes for the November 3 presidential election, significantly outpacing the early vote in 2016 and suggesting a large turnout, according to data compiled by the US Elections Project.

The surge in early voting comes amid a stubborn novel coronavirus pandemic that has led to a surge of early and mail balloting, particularly among Democrats.

Republican President Donald Trump has sowed confusion and distrust of mail balloting, making repeated, unfounded allegations of widespread fraud ahead of his contest with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

As of Monday night, nearly 10.4 million Americans have cast a vote in states that report early voting data, according to the election information resource at the University of Florida.

By way of comparison, as of Oct. 16, 2016, some 1.4 million Americans had cast an early vote.

The number of ballots cast in five states - Minnesota, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin - already exceeds 20% of total 2016 turnout, the Elections Project said.

Tags:
US Presidential election2020 US presidential electionDonald TrumpJoe BidenUS voters
Next
Story

Donald Trump says he feels 'powerful' and wants to give 'big fat kiss' to everyone as he returns to election campaign
  • 71,75,880Confirmed
  • 1,09,856Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45S

ED team reaches Mathura for investigation in Hathras case, PFI activists to be questioned