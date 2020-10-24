US presidential election choice between super recovery, Joe Biden depression: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday said this election for Americans is a choice between a "super recovery" by his administration and a "depression" by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Hitting the campaign trail from the battleground State of Florida, a day after the final presidential debate, Trump said "Biden proved last night that he's not capable of being president of the United States".

"The country saw first-hand that this election is a choice between a Trump recovery -- and I'll call it because that's what's happening-- it's a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression. Because you will have a depression," said Trump amidst applause from thousands of his supporters.

The November 3 presidential elections, he said, is choice between optimism, patriotic vision for American success and Biden's 'dark, dismal, gloomy' vision.

"It's a gloomy vision. We're about the American Dream. All about the American Dream. The greatest country in the world," he said.

Trump alleged that Biden is totally controlled by the radical, socialist Left.

"This country will never be a socialist country. Never. One of the most stunning moments last night was when Joe Biden admitted that he wants to abolish the oil industry," he said.

And Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris, he alleged, is a "super radical Left".

"She's against fracking. If they get in they'll end your energy independence. We have energy independence right now. They will end it very quickly," he said.

Trump said that during the debate, Biden outlined a plan to create socialized medicine, "raiding Medicare to fund his government takeover".

"Biden's running mate, the most liberal member of the US Senate? and by the way Kamala will not be your first female President. She will not be your first female President," he said.

"It's not the way it's supposed to be. We're not supposed to have a socialist ?. We're not gonna be a Socialist nation. We're not gonna have a socialist President, especially a female socialist President. We're not gonna have it. We're not gonna put up with it. It's not gonna happen," Trump said.

"Socialist healthcare programs like the one supported by Biden and Harris always end up denying coverage to the sick and the elderly in order to reduce the soaring cost," the President alleged.

"Our opponents want to turn America into a Communist Cuba, into a socialist Venezuela. If you look at the ideology that these people are talking about -- take a look at Portland with the anarchists all over the place," he said.

If Biden wins, he alleged, the radical Left will "transform this country into something that people will not recognize". They want to "shatter" the middle class with trillions of dollars in new taxes and pack the Supreme Court with far-Left judges, Trump said.

"If you want your grandchildren to grow up in a free nation where they can speak their minds and pursue the American dream, you must defeat sleepy Biden and the radical Left. You have to do it," Trump said.

Biden, he claimed, does not have a clue, but is surrounded by people who have got some problems. "You gotta reject the Left-wing fascism and vote for American freedom. Our country is set to be greater than ever before. Watch. Watch. We're set," he said.

Referring to the comments made by Biden that America is entering a dark winter, Trump said his rival is "trying to scare people".

"He's trying to get something cause he's been such a failure at every level of government that this is something. But what they don't remember is the swine flu and how bad it was. I bring that up whenever I can. But we're not entering a dark winter. We're entering the final turn in approaching the light at the end of the tunnel. That's the way I look at it," he asserted.

Trump said he is working to make available for free to anybody that needs the antibody treatment that he received. He said he felt like a superman after being treated with that medicine.

"You will get a vaccine that ends the epidemic or the pandemic, and it ends it and eradicates it. But without it, it goes away, but with it, it goes away faster, and it's going to happen very, very soon. You're going to have it very soon," the President hoped.

"But under Biden's plan, Americans will be locked down for years. The cure will be worse than the problem itself," Trump said.

Biden, he said, will "trap" America in nothing but endless Middle East wars and other wars. "I did more in 47 months than sleepy Biden did in 47 years. That's true," Trump claimed.

"A vote for Republicans is a vote for safe communities, great jobs, and a limitless future for all Americans. It's a vote for the American Dream. Over the next four years we will make America into the manufacturing superpower of the world and we will end our reliance on China once and for all. That's already started," he said.

