Trump Bounces Back Swiftly After Assassination Attempt As Biden Urges Nation To 'Cool It Down'

Trump Assasination Bid: Trump Assasination Bid: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has swiftly resumed his public engagements. Trump reaffirms his commitment to attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Following the harrowing incident where gunfire pierced his right ear, Trump, declared his decision to maintain his schedule, denouncing any attempt to disrupt his activities as capitulation to violence. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden delivered an address to the nation, condemning the attack and urging for national unity amidst escalating political tensions.

Trump confirmed his attendance and explained his decision to proceed as planned. "Based on yesterday's terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M. TODAY. Thank you! DJT," Trump said.

Joe Biden Addresses Nation

On the other hand, US President warned of election-year rhetoric in a prime-time address. President Joe Biden warned of the dangers of political violence in the U.S. on Sunday. The address comes in light after an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday. "It's time to cool it down," Biden said. In a national address from the Oval Office, Biden emphasized that while political passions can be intense, 'we must never descend into violence." "There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can't allow this violence to be normalized," he stated.

#WATCH | Washington DC: While addressing the nation, US President Joe Biden says, "...Tonight, I want to speak to what we do know. A former president was shot, and an American citizen was killed, while simply exercising his freedom to support the candidate of his choosing. We… pic.twitter.com/qr5kRRIWde — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

Biden's speech lasted for about five minutes. He highlighted the opening of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday and his plans to campaign for reelection across the country. He said, ""...Tonight, I want to speak to what we do know. A former president was shot, and an American citizen was killed, while simply exercising his freedom to support the candidate of his choosing. We cannot, we must not go down this road in America we've travelled before throughout our history, violence has never been the answer. Whether it's with members of Congress of both parties being targeted and shot, or a violent mob attacking the Capitol on January 6, or brutal attack on the spouse of former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, or information and intimidation on election officials, or the kidnapping plot against the sitting governor, or an attempted assassination on Donald Trump. There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence ever. Period. No exceptions. We can't allow this violence to be normalized. You know, the political record in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that. Yes, we have deeply felt strong disagreements. The stakes in this election are enormously high. I've said many times that the choice in the selection we make in this election is going to shape the future of America and the world for decades to come..."

Donald Trump Assasination Bid

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally on Saturday when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The FBI is investigating the entire incident as 'potential domestic terrorism', reported Al Jazeera.