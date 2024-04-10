US Prez Biden Criticizes Israel PM Netanyahu’s Approach To Gaza War, Calls It A 'Mistake'

New Delhi: U.S. President Joe Biden on openly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tactics in the ongoing Gaza conflict, labeling them as erroneous. Speaking to Spanish-language TV network Univision, President Biden expressed his disagreement with Netanyahu’s methods, stating, “I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach.” President Biden has been vocal about his concerns regarding Israel’s military operations in Gaza, previously describing the bombings as “indiscriminate” and the overall military response as "over the top".

The White House disclosed that President Biden, during a conversation with Netanyahu, suggested that continued U.S. support for Israel’s campaign might hinge on Israel’s commitment to safeguarding aid workers and civilians. This discussion came in the wake of an Israeli airstrike that resulted in the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen staff members.

President Biden has urged for a ceasefire, advocating for unrestricted access to essential supplies such as food and medicine for the upcoming weeks, “What I’m calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country,” he stated.

Internationally, Israel’s aggressive actions in Gaza have drawn increasing condemnation. Within the U.S., President Biden has faced persistent demonstrations from anti-war groups, Muslim communities, and Arab Americans, all calling for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and a reevaluation of U.S. military aid to Israel.

According to Israeli reports, an attack by Hamas on October 7 resulted in 1,200 casualties. The subsequent Israeli offensive in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip has led to over 33,000 deaths, as reported by local health officials, and has displaced the majority of the 2.3 million residents, sparking accusations of genocide, which Israel refutes. Additionally, the region is grappling with severe food scarcity.

Historically, Israel has been the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid post-World War Two. However, this aid has been overshadowed in the past two years by the support extended to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion in 2022.

The U.S. has consistently provided diplomatic protection to Israel in the U.N. Security Council, having vetoed three draft resolutions concerning the war in Gaza. However, the U.S. abstained from voting last month when the Security Council called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.