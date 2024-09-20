Tensions are escalating in the Middle East after walkie-talkies and pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded, resulting in deaths and over 3,000 injuries across Lebanon in attacks over the past few days.

In the latest strikes on Thursday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a full-scale attack targeting several locations related to the terror group Hezbollah. Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked nearly 30 rocket launchers and military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Here are the key updates on the Hezbollah-Israel conflict

- IDF said that since the afternoon, warplanes had hit some 100 rocket launchers consisting of around 1000 barrels, India Today reported citing Reuters.

- The IDF is targeting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, attacking approximately 30 launchers, 150 nests, military infrastructure, and a weapons warehouse. Artillery fire was also directed towards the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon.

- On Thursday night, IDF directly instructed northern Israel residents for the first time since the war, bypassing local authorities.

- The IDF posted on X, stating that for decades, Hezbollah has weaponized civilian homes, dug tunnels beneath them, and used civilians as human shields. They emphasized that their operations aim to restore security in northern Israel, allowing residents to return to their homes and achieve their objectives in the conflict.

- After the deadly attack in Lebanon, Qatar Airways has banned all passengers departing from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) from bringing pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The airlines said that the restriction applies to checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will remain in effect until further notice.

- The United States stated that before the pager explosions, Israel notified Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about an upcoming military operation in Lebanon, though no details were provided, Hindustan Times reported citing AP.

- Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said that Israel crossed a “red line” this week after bombings, India Today reported citing the Associated Press.

- According to the Hindustan Times reports, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, “We're confident in the ability that we have there right now to protect our forces and should we need to come to the defense of Israel as well."

(With inputs from ANI)