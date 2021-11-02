US records close to 5,000 in-flight assault cases on cabin crew in 2021; 3,500 related to mask violation

On October 8, President Joe Biden said he has instructed the Justice Department to "deal" with the rising number of violent incidents onboard planes. The statement came after a group representing major U.S. airlines such as American, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, as well as aviation unions, in June, asked the Justice Department to prosecute violent air passengers.

Unites States has been witnessing a sharp increase in in-flight assault on cabin crew, aggravated behaviour from passengers ever since flights have resumed post corovirus lockdown. Through October 25, there have been 4,941 reports of unruly passenger incidents, including 3,580 related to pandemic face covering regulations. Non adherence to compulsory wearing of mask onboard is the single biggest contributor of such behaviour.

U.S. prosecutors, recently charged a 20-year-old California man with assaulting a flight attendant on an Oct 27 American Airlines flight that forced its diversion, one of the many cases in the recent past. The New York to Santa Ana, California, flight made an unscheduled landing in Denver after the alleged assault in which witnesses said a flight attendant was punched in the nose, resulting in bleeding and a concussion.

Brian Hsu, of Irvine, California, who is also charged with interference with a flight crew, was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond by U.S. Magistrate Judge Autumn Spaeth after making an initial appearance in a U.S. district court in Santa Ana on Monday. Spaeth ordered him to appear in Denver on Nov 15 for a hearing and directed him to submit to a mental health evaluation.

The flight attendant felt dizzy after the flight and was removed by stretcher. She was taken to the hospital where doctors told her that she had a concussion and she told the FBI she "currently has pain in her nose, head, and sinuses." Hsu said he accidentally bumped a flight attendant and claimed the flight attendant then "charged at him and hit her nose against the palm of his right hand."

U.S. airlines have reported a record number of violent incidents this year and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has pledged a "zero tolerance" approach. American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said in a video posted on Instagram last week "this type of behavior has to stop," calling the incident "one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we've ever witnessed."

The flight attendant said she was struck on the head when speaking to another flight attendant. After telling the passenger to sit down because the fasten seat belt sign was lighted, "the male passenger raised his arms as though he were going to stretch" but then struck her on the head, the FBI said.

A union representing Southwest Airlines workers said in May that a flight attendant "was seriously assaulted, resulting in injuries to the face and a loss of two teeth."

