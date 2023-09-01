US Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Offers Big ‘Deal’ To Vladimir Putin To End Military Ties With China

Washington: Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said that he would like to see the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war come to an end if Russia agrees to end its military alliance with China. Ramaswamy stressed that it is important to address the growing challenge posed by China and also that Russia does not fall into Beijing's lap,

Ramaswamy asserted on Thursday that if elected, he would achieve this goal by offering a "deal" with Moscow. US Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections told Fox News that as a US president, he would offer to freeze the current lines of control between Ukraine and Russia, make a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine into it and lift sanctions. In return, Russia would have to exit its military alliance with China, he said.

“Very clear vision. I would do a deal that (Vladimir) Putin would say yes to but that actually advances American interests so that the United States wins. Here's what I would do,” Ramaswamy said when asked how he would stop the war in Ukraine.



“I would freeze the current lines of control. I would further make a hard commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO. That's enough to get Putin to do the deal. But I will require something even greater in return,” the 38-year-old multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur said.

“Russia has to exit its military alliances with China. Right now, we're pushing Russia further into China's hands. The Russia-China military alliance is the single greatest threat that the United States faces today. And so just as Nixon did it in 1972, I'll do it in reverse," Ramaswamy said.

"Pull Russia apart from China, and by the way, get Russia to also remove its military presence in the Western Hemisphere. Get out of the Western Hemisphere. Reopen economic relations with Russia, that's how we do it,” he added.

The Indian-American presidential aspirant said the reason why China is more valuable today is because the US has wrongfully cut off Russia from the West by bombing the Nord Stream one and two pipelines and also sanctioning Russia.

“So if we can reopen the Western economic relations with Russia, Russia has less of a reason to be in partnership with China. There are also cracks in the armour of that relationship if you look closely,” he said.

“Russia actually sent weapons both to India and to Vietnam, both of which border China. They are sending a signal that China wants to build a railroad in northeast China to get to the ocean. Russia won't let them. So there are cracks in that armour now,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, another Indian-origin Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley slammed Ramaswamy for his comments that he was against using US military force against Iran. “We will not stop Israel from defending itself to the fullest capacity. And we remain supportive of Israel because they are our friend,” Ramaswamy had told the Israel Hayom.

“I think it's really important that the US not put our own men and women on the line in a war with Iran, when in fact, there's no reason for us to be in that kind of war now, and I don't think that's good for the United States, and I don't think that's good for Israel. But what we do need to do is to make sure that Israel is strong so that Iran isn't emboldened,” Ramaswamy told the Israeli newspaper.

“Vivek must have missed that the fanatical terrorist regime in Iran regularly calls for ‘Death to America,’” Haley said in a statement. “If he doesn’t see a nuclear Iran as a threat to American security, then he should take his place beside AOC and the Squad and get nowhere near the White House,” she said, referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a group of eight Democratic members of the US House of Representatives known as the Squad.