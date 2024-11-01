US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently made a striking revelation, stating that around 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently stationed in Russia, with approximately 8,000 of them deployed in the Kursk region. He also exaggerated that while these troops have not yet been engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces, he anticipates their involvement in the coming days.

During a press conference with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III, Republic of Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul, and Republic of Korea Minister of Defence Kim Yong-hyun on Thursday, Blinken said, "We now assess that there are some 10,000 North Korean soldiers in total in Russia. And recent information indicates that as many as 8,000 of those North Korean forces have been deployed in the Kursk region. We have not yet seen these troops deployed in the combat against Ukrainian forces but we expect that to happen in the coming days."

He added, "Russia has been training Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) soldiers in artillery, UAVs, and basic infantry operations, indicating that they fully intend to use these forces in front-line operations. Should these troops engage in combat or combat-support operations against Ukraine, they would become legitimate military."

The U.S. Secretary of State issued a strong condemnation of Russia, asserting that President Vladimir Putin is "throwing Russians in a meat grinder" and is now seeking support from North Korea is a "clear sign of weakness."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also responded to the situation by highlighting the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict. He shared a post on and said, "They are even bringing in North Korean soldiers because they lack sufficient forces of their own. Our strategy has been to counter their attempts to invade and kill our people in northern Ukraine near Sumy. We made a preemptive move to prevent this, denying them the opportunity to inflict harm."

Zelenskyy also spoke about China on the current situation and added, "North Korea's actions aren't random; they have strategic goals. I'm surprised by China's silence. I can't say that China is on our side, but as a regional security guarantor, its silence is striking."

He added, "It may be time for an Asian Security Alliance. Both Japan and South Korea are strong, civilised nations, and reaching out to China could be essential in countering North Korea's aggression, as North Korea is actively pulling that region into a war. Their actions aren't coincidental--they want Russia's support in return."

