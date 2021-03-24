US Senate vote to confirm Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy as President Joe Biden's surgeon general

Washington DC: The Senate voted on Tuesday (March 23) to confirm Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy to be US President Biden`s surgeon general, handing the administration one of its top public health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Senators voted 57-43 to confirm the Indian American as Biden`s surgeon general. Dr Vivek Murthy served as surgeon general under the Obama administration but was fired by former President Trump in 2017.

"I am deeply grateful to be confirmed by the Senate to serve once again as your Surgeon General. We have endured great hardship as a nation over the past year, and I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children," Vivek Murthy tweeted.

I'm deeply grateful to be confirmed by the Senate to serve once again as your Surgeon General. We've endured great hardship as a nation over the past year, and I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children. #TogetherWeRise pic.twitter.com/cwMFephQGk — Vivek Murthy (@vivek_murthy) March 24, 2021

Republicans Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Roger Marshall (Kan.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Dan Sullivan (Alaska) joined Democrats in supporting Murthy`s nomination on Tuesday. Dr Murthy is a distinguished physician and former Vice Admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Live TV