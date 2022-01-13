हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
South China Sea

US State Department releases study on China's South China Sea claims

(Credits: ANI)

Washington: US State Department on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) released a study on China`s South China Sea claims challenging many of Beijing`s assertions in the strategically important region.

The Department`s Limits in the Seas studies are a longstanding legal and technical series that examine national maritime claims and boundaries and assess their consistency with international law, according to the US State Department Press Release. 

Earlier, the most recent study, the 150th in the Limits in the Seas series, concludes that China`s asserts unlawful maritime claims in most of the South China Sea, including an unlawful historic rights claim is unjustifiable.

Further, China builds on the Department`s 2014 analysis of the PRC`s ambiguous "dashed-line" claim in the South China Sea. Since 2014, the PRC has continued to assert claims to a wide swath of the South China Sea as well as to what the PRC has termed "internal waters" and "outlying archipelagos," all of which are inconsistent with international law as reflected in the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention.

With the release of this latest study, the United States calls again on the PRC to conform its maritime claims to international law as reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention, to comply with the decision of the arbitral tribunal in its award of July 12, 2016, in The South China Sea Arbitration, and to cease its unlawful and coercive activities in the South China Sea, read the US State Department press release.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
