US State Of Georgia Declares October As ‘Hindu Heritage Month’

Georgia: In a significant development, the US State of Georgia has declared the month of October as ‘Hindu Heritage Month’ citing the contribution of the ‘vibrant’ 'Hindu American' community in the state’s progress. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the proclamation and stated that the month of October will be collectively celebrated focusing on the Hindu culture and the diverse spiritual traditions rooted in India.

Notably, October is a significant month for Hinduism, as it contains major Hindu festivals like Navaratri and Diwali. “The Hindu heritage, culture, traditions, and values provide their followers invaluable solutions to many of life's problems and often serve as a source of inspiration, reflection, and contemplation for the millions of individuals who look to the teachings of Hinduism for guidance,” the proclamation by Georgia Governor stated.

The proclamation added that Hinduism is the third-largest religion in the world with one billion devotees worldwide and approximately three million in the US. “The vibrant Hindu American community has contributed tremendously to the vitality of the State of Georgia by enriching the lives of its citizens,” the proclamation stated.



It added, “During the month of October 2023, the Hindu community across the State of Georgia and across our great nation will collectively celebrate its heritage by focusing on its culture and the diverse spiritual traditions rooted in India”.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), a Hindu advocacy group in the US, has welcomed the move and thanked Governor Kemp for recognising the contribution of the Hindu community.

“Georgia proclaims October as Hindu Heritage Month. Our thanks to Governor @BrianKempGA for this recognition. This was made possible by the untiring dedication of our friends at the Hindus of Georgia PAC. Hinduism has contributed greatly to the cultural milieu of America. It is gratifying to see Georgia recognize the contribution of Hindu Americans and Hinduism at the same time that California is targeting us with #SB403,” the group said on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, the Georgia Assembly, earlier this year, had passed the first-ever resolution condemning "Hinduphobia" making it the first-ever US State to do so. The resolution passed by the Georgia legislature citing 'Understanding HinduphobiaInitiative' described Hinduphobia as "a set of antagonistic, destructive, and derogatory attitudes and behaviours towards Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism) and Hindus that may manifest as prejudice, fear, or hatred."