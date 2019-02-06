हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Geneva

US supports 'dictators, butchers and extremists' in Middle East, says Iran

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the United States since Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal last May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Image courtesy: Reuters

GENEVA: The United States supports "dictators, butchers and extremists" in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post Wednesday in a response to United States President Donald Trump`s State of the Union speech.

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the United States since Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal last May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"United States hostility has led it to support dictators, butchers & extremists, who`ve only brought ruin to our region," Zarif wrote in the Twitter post.

