US To Deploy Troops, THAAD Anti-Missile System In Israel; Iran Warns Of Risks

The United States announced on Sunday that it will deploy troops and an advanced anti-missile system to Israel, a move designed to strengthen the country's air defenses following missile attacks from Iran. President Joe Biden said that the deployment is meant "to defend Israel," as the nation considers retaliation against Tehran for launching over 180 missiles at Israeli targets on October 1.

U.S. officials have been privately urging Israel to calibrate its response to avoid escalating into a broader conflict in the Middle East. Biden has voiced concerns about potential strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure, advocating for restraint.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder described the deployment as part of "the broader adjustments the U.S. military has made in recent months" to support Israel and protect U.S. personnel from Iranian threats. This deployment includes a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, which typically requires about 100 troops to operate. The system includes six truck-mounted launchers, each with eight interceptors, and advanced radar technology to track incoming threats.

Iran Warns US Troops 'At Risk ' Over THAAD Deployment

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, warned that the U.S. is "putting the lives of its troops at risk" by sending them to operate missile systems in Israel. He posted on X, “While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests.”

Despite these threats, analysts suggest Iran has been cautious about provoking a direct confrontation with the U.S. Araqchi criticized the U.S. for providing "unprecedented levels of military aid" to Israel, revealing that U.S. military assistance is projected to reach a record high of $17.9 billion in 2024. He remarked, “The U.S. has been supplying Israel with record levels of arms,” emphasizing Iran's frustration with American support for its regional adversary.

This military support coincides with Israel's preparations for a possible retaliation against Iran following the missile strikes. Israel is widely believed to be planning to respond, with Netanyahu warning that Iran has made a "grave mistake" in its actions and pledging retaliation.

As the situation continues to evolve, the deployment of THAAD represents a significant step in enhancing Israel’s missile defense capabilities, especially in light of the recent missile attacks, which Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) described as retaliation for Israel’s military operations in the region.