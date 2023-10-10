US, UK, Germany, Italy, France Condemn 'Appalling Acts Of Terrorism' By Hamas, Extend Full Support To Israel

Tel Aviv: In a joint statement, the United States, Germany, France, and Italy have strongly denounced the "appalling acts of terrorism" committed by Hamas and have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Israel in dealing with these acts. "We stand in solidarity with Israel as it defends itself and its people against these acts of terror. It is crucial that no party hostile to Israel seeks to exploit these attacks for their own advantage," the statement, jointly issued by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, stated.

The leaders emphasized their recognition of the legitimate aspirations of both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, advocating for justice and freedom on equal measures. However, they made it clear that Hamas does not represent these aspirations and only brings terror and suffering to the Palestinian people.

"In the days ahead, we will remain united and coordinated, standing together as allies and friends of Israel, to ensure its ability to defend itself and work towards a peaceful and integrated Middle East region," they declared.

The leaders unequivocally stated that Hamas' terrorist actions are unjustifiable and illegitimate, deserving universal condemnation. Additionally, a senior US Defense Department official likened Hamas' actions to "ISIS-level savagery" against Israeli civilians during a press briefing, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Netanyahu's Big Warning To Hamas

Addressing the situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, asserting that Israel, although not initiating the conflict, is determined to bring it to an end. This followed Hamas's threat to execute an Israeli captive for each civilian house bombed without warning.

The Israeli military has enforced a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip, taking strong measures to counteract Hamas' attacks.

Biden Express Concerns Over Hamas Attacks In Israel

US President Joe Biden expressed deep concern over the Hamas attacks in Israel, highlighting the loss of innocent lives and condemning the acts of terror. He reassured that the US and its allied nations would stand by Israel to counter these injustices.

Moreover, Biden emphasized the need to support justice and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians while making it clear that Hamas does not represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported that emergency shelters in Gaza are nearing 90 per cent capacity, providing refuge for over 137,000 people seeking shelter from Israeli strikes. The death toll and injuries in Gaza have risen significantly, with more than 680 Palestinians killed and over 3,700 injured, as reported by Gaza's health ministry and cited by CNN.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on the United Nations to take immediate action against ongoing "Israeli aggression" towards Palestinians during a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres acknowledged the UN's efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza residents and stated that the UN is actively engaging with relevant international stakeholders to address the escalating situation.

In response to Hamas' attack on Israel, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shared a war update, revealing that around 30 hostages were being held by Hamas in Gaza. The IDF reported approximately 4,500 rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, prompting Israeli Defence forces to retaliate and target 1,290 Hamas sites in Gaza. The conflict has resulted in at least 900 Israelis killed and over 2,616 people injured.