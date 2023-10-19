US Vetoes UN Resolution Calling For 'Humanitarian Pause' In Israel-Hamas War

New York: The United Nations Security Council failed to adopt a resolution that would have condemned Hamas' attack on Israel and called for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian assistance into Gaza. The United States exercised its veto power, preventing the resolution from passing.

The UN Vote Breakdown

Notably, 12 members of the UN Security Council voted in favour of the resolution, which was led by Brazil, while one member, the United States, voted against it. Two countries, Russia, and the United Kingdom, abstained from the vote.

Brazil's Push For Humanitarian Action

Brazil, which currently presides over the Security Council, emphasized the critical humanitarian situation on the ground. Brazil's ambassador to the Security Council, Sergio Franca Danese, expressed the urgency of the situation, stating, "Council paralysis in the face of a humanitarian catastrophe is not in the interest of the international community."

He also expressed disappointment that the Council was once again unable to adopt a resolution to address the crisis effectively.

Tensions Escalate In The Region?

The vote occurred amid escalating tensions in the region, with protests erupting in several countries following a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital that drew widespread outrage.

Why Did The US Veto The Resolution?

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield explained the United States' decision to veto the resolution, citing that it did not mention Israel's right of self-defence, which is recognized in Article 51 of the UN Charter. She argued that previous resolutions had reaffirmed this right and believed this resolution should have done the same.

Despite the veto, Greenfield stated that the US would continue to coordinate closely with all Council members on the crisis and emphasize the need to protect civilians, including members of the media, humanitarian workers, and UN officials.

The UK's Abstention

The UK's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, explained her country's decision to abstain from the resolution. She stated that the text needed to be clearer on Israel's inherent right to self-defence and that it failed to address the fact that Hamas, which controls Gaza, is using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

Previous Council Meetings

This was the second public meeting of the Council on the Gaza issue, with previous discussions primarily held behind closed doors.

Russian-Led Resolution Defeated

The vote on the Brazilian-led draft resolution came after a Russian-led proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was defeated on a previous occasion.

The United Nations Security Council rejected the Russian resolution, which received five votes in favour, with four nations voting against it and six nations abstaining. The resolution needed nine votes in favour to proceed.

Mounting International Pressure For Ceasefire

As the conflict continues with increasing brutality and a rising death toll on both sides, international pressure is growing for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table to address the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict.