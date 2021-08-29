हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

US warns of 'credible threat' at Kabul airport, urges Americans to leave vicinity

New Delhi: The US Embassy in Afghanistan cited intelligence inputs warning of a specific threat to Kabul airport and appealed to its citizens to leave the airport vicinity. US citizens are being urged to avoid travelling to the airport and avoid all airport gates at this time. 

"Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport (HKIA), including the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport, should leave the airport area immediately," the embassy said in a security alert.

Earlier, the British and Australian governments too issued similar warnings, with Australian officials describing "an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack".

 

