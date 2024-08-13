US Warns Of 'Significant' Iran Attack On Israel This Week, Rushes Nuclear Submarine, F-35s To The Middle-East

The United States must be ready for potential 'significant' attacks on Israel, which could occur this week, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Monday amid rising Middle East tensions. Following discussions between President Joe Biden and leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy, the US is working to reduce regional tensions.

"We share the same concerns and expectations as our Israeli counterparts regarding the possible timing of these events. It could be this week," Kirby informed reporters, as reported by The Times of Israel. "We must be prepared for what might be a significant series of attacks," he added.

In response, the US has expedited the deployment of another carrier strike group, the USS Abraham Lincoln with F-35C fighters, and the guided missile submarine USS Georgia to the Middle East, joining the already stationed CSG USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Kirby indicated that the call was primarily for leaders to reaffirm Israel's defense and to convey a strong message against any escalation of violence or attacks by Iran or its proxies. On Monday, a joint statement by US President Biden and the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Italy urged Iran to cease its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel.

According to the White House, the joint statement declared, "We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack occur." It also highlighted the urgent need for aid delivery and distribution.

The leaders expressed unanimous support for efforts to de-escalate tensions and achieve a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. They backed the joint initiative by President Biden, President Sisi of Egypt, and Amir Tamim of Qatar to resume talks later this week.

"All parties must live up to their responsibilities. In addition, unfettered delivery and distribution of aid is needed. We expressed our support for the defence of Israel against Iranian aggression and against attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups," it added.

After the Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last month, which resulted in promises of "punishment" from Iran, Israel is preparing for a strong retaliation.

However, Israel has not denied or confirmed that it was responsible for Haniyeh's death, but it had previously threatened to execute him and other senior Hamas figures for their involvement in the terrorist attacks on October 7.

Tensions in West Asia have escalated after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on July 31 that Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in an attack in Iran's capital, Tehran.

In a statement, the IRGC said that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their house was hit in Tehran. A projectile hit a residence allocated to war veterans in Tehran at 2 am (local time) on Wednesday, according to a Press TV report.

The IDF had also announced that top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on July 30, which came in retaliation to the rocket attack at Golan Heights that killed 12 children.

Fuad Shukr, the "most senior Hezbollah military commander," was killed in the Israeli strike, the IDF had said in a statement. Shukr sat on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah's top military body, and was considered to be the head of its strategic division.

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, he has been managing Hezbollah's attacks against Israel, including the deadly strike in Majdal Shams over the weekend that killed 12 children, according to the military.