US warship sails in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

The busy waterway is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship.

WASHINGTON: The US military said one of its warships sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China in the South China Sea on Sunday, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time of tense ties between the world`s two biggest economies.

The busy waterway is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship, which also include a trade war, US sanctions and Taiwan.

The US destroyer Preble carried out the operation, a U.S. military spokesman told Reuters.

"Preble sailed within 12 nautical miles of Scarborough Reef in order to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law," said Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet.

US warshipSouth China Sea
