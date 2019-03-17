हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Houston

US woman beats the odds, gives birth to 6 babies in a span of 9 minutes

The babies were born at weights ranging from 1 pound and 12 ounces to 2 pounds and 14 ounces. 

US woman beats the odds, gives birth to 6 babies in a span of 9 minutes
Photo: Facebook/ The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Houston: A Houston woman beat the odds of one in 4.7 billion after giving birth to sextuplets at The Woman's Hospital of Texas in the United States. According to the hospital, the woman delivered two sets of twin boys and one set of twin girls between 4:50 am and 4:59 am local time Friday. The mother, Thelma Chiaka, is doing well.

The babies were born at weights ranging from 1 pound and 12 ounces to 2 pounds and 14 ounces. They are stable and will continue to receive care at the hospital's advanced neonatal intensive care unit, according to the hospital statement.

Thelma named her daughters Zina and Zuriel.

She was still working on names for the four boys.

The odds of having sextuplets are estimated at one in 4.7 billion.

HoustonUnited States of America
Death toll rises to 50 in New Zealand mosque attacks

