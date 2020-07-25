US won't allow new foreign students taking all-online classes to enroll

The Trump administration has announced new guidelines that will block any new student planning to enrol in the online-only study from entering the United States.

In a statement the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that "nonimmigrant students in new or initial status after March 9 will not be able to enter the US to enroll in a US school as a nonimmigrant student for the fall term to pursue a full course of study that is 100 per cent online."

"Additionally, designated school officials should not issue a Form I-20 to a nonimmigrant student in new or initial status who is outside of the US and plans to take classes at a SEVP (Student and Exchange Visitor Program)-certified educational institution fully online."

The new guidelines come after the ICE rescinded previous guidelines that could send thousands of students largely enrolled in universities but also some in grade schools - home.

The rule was criticized by states and educational institutions as a way to pressure colleges and universities to reopen their campuses with in-person classes during the pandemic. It comes as coronavirus cases are spiking in states across the country.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration`s international student ban.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, challenges the order and calls it "cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel international students amidst the pandemic that has wrought death and disruption across the United States."