US, worst COVID-19 hit country, touches grim milestone of over 6 lakh deaths

New Delhi: The United States (US) has now lost more than 6 lakh of its citizens to COVID-19, as per the data by the Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) morning. It has been the worst coronavirus-hit country across the world and has the most number of cases and deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the United States has so far witnessed 3,34,85,549 infections and 6,00,263 fatalities.

California has recorded the maximum number of deaths at 63,191, followed by New York at 53,558, Texas (51,940) and Florida (37,265).

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio are the other states with over 20,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

The US, notably, accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the global cases and over 15 per cent of the deaths worldwide.

Its COVID-19 death toll touched 1,00,000 on May 27 in 2020, topped 2,00,000 on September 22, and climbed to 3,00,000 on December 14. The number further surged to 4,00,000 in the third week of January and crossed 5,00,000 on February 22.

Besides the US, India has been the second worst hit nation with over 2.9 crore cases and 3.7 lakh deaths. Brazil (1.7 crore cases and 4.9 lakh deaths), France (58 lakh cases and 1.1 lakh deaths) and (Turkey 53 lakh cases and 48,879 deaths) are the other worst-hit countries.

